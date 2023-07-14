Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Shively officer charged after allegedly speeding with emergency lights on appears in court

Shively Officer William Bors
Shively Officer William Bors(Shively Police Department)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The case of a Shively police officer accused of speeding down the highway with emergency lights on despite there being no emergency appeared in court earlier this week.

Officer William Bors is facing 20 counts of speeding 26 miles or more over the speed limit.

His attorney entered a not-guilty plea for him on Wednesday.

Officials said Bors’ police cruiser has been taken away. His next court appearance is scheduled for later in August.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coins are dated from 1840 to 1862 and are estimated at a value exceeding $2 million.
Millions in rare gold coins unearthed in Kentucky cornfield
James William Nott
FBI finds stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ inside Mount Washington man’s home
Officers responded to a report of a crash on Outer Loop at Briarcliff Road around 5:30 p.m.
Person dead after crash in Okolona
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Attorney says man arrested near road rage incident that left child wounded was a witness

Latest News

This year, Clarksville Schools changed it up for a day of fun at Green Tree Mall. People could...
Clarksville Schools host ‘Pack the Bus’ fundraiser to prepare for start of classes
Downtown Louisville skyline.
FORECAST: Evening strong storms lead to fog by Friday morning
Glenn's Barber Shop in Shively
Man charged after wreck, shootout at Shively barber shop
Mayor Craig Greenberg took a step forward in making a Community Care Campus a reality for area...
Louisville seeks partners to serve the homeless