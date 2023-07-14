Shively officer charged after allegedly speeding with emergency lights on appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The case of a Shively police officer accused of speeding down the highway with emergency lights on despite there being no emergency appeared in court earlier this week.

Officer William Bors is facing 20 counts of speeding 26 miles or more over the speed limit.

His attorney entered a not-guilty plea for him on Wednesday.

Officials said Bors’ police cruiser has been taken away. His next court appearance is scheduled for later in August.

