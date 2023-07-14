St. Matthews to hold ‘Wilt Week’ fundraiser for wounded LMPD officer

ST. MATTHEWS, Ky. (WAVE) – The City of St. Matthews, along with St. Matthews police and Independence Bank, have announced the schedule of a week’s worth of events to support a Louisville Metro police officer wounded in a shootout.

It’s called “Wilt Week.” The money raised during the week will be gifted for Officer Nick Wilt’s recovery. The first event is on Tuesday, August 1 with donation collection booths during St. Matthews Police Night Out. The other events taking place throughout the week are:

Wednesday, August 2

(https://fb.me/e/5TVeVnAEQ) Four Wheels for Wilt is from 5-8 PM in the St. Matthews Gateway parking lot (Dee’s Parking Area). Organized by various members of the Louisville Jeep community, attendees can register their Jeep and vote for Jeeps for $20.

Thursday, August 3

(https://fb.me/e/4npxf3iFe) Family Fun Night is from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at the St. Matthews Community Center (The Arteburn). The night will feature a scrimmage softball game entitled Battle of the Badges between first responders (Police, Fire, & EMS), a home run derby, face painting, inflatables, free family photos and a look at the silent auction items. Independence Bank is also sponsoring a donate to dine event for dinner where attendees can donate any amount for their meal, with 100% of donations benefiting Officer Wilt.

Friday, August 4

(https://fb.me/e/37tlwqKlR) Two Wheels for Wilt is from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the St. Matthews Gateway Parking Lot (Dee’s Parking Area). Organized by the Kentucky Motorcycle Association, attendees can register their bike for $20.

Friday, August 4

(https://fb.me/e/39SL0IGJ8) Hot Wheels for Wilt is on from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Mall St. Matthews Dillards parking lot. Organized by the Willie Willhoite, retired police officer, and sponsored by Fitness-Quest. Attendees can register their cars for $20.

The LMPD Foundation and organizers will also be hosting an online silent auction, with auction items on Display Thursday, August 3 during Family Fun Night. The money collected from all events will be presented to Officer Wilt and family on Saturday, August 5 at the St. Matthews Potato Festival.

