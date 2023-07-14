Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Two killed in boating accident on Lake Cumberland

(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.

The coroner says a boat and a jet ski collided Friday afternoon on Lake Cumberland.

We’re told it happened just south of the Woodson Bend Boat Dock, near Bronston.

The names of the people involved have not yet been released. According to emergency management, both victims are minors.

We have a crew heading to the scene, and we’ll bring you more information as we get it.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coins are dated from 1840 to 1862 and are estimated at a value exceeding $2 million.
Millions in rare gold coins unearthed in Kentucky cornfield
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
James William Nott
FBI finds stolen human remains used as ‘decorations’ inside Mount Washington man’s home
Clarence Moore, former head basketball coach at Christian Academy of Louisville, was indicted...
Former Christian Academy coach indicted for various sexual misconduct crimes
Officers responded to a report of a crash on Outer Loop at Briarcliff Road around 5:30 p.m.
Person dead after crash in Okolona

Latest News

Interstate 64 lane, ramp closures scheduled for inspections
FILE- United Parcel Service trucks are seen parked at a distribution facility, Friday, June 30,...
UPS to train nonunion employees as talks with union for 340,000 workers stalls and deadline nears
FORECAST: A stormy Saturday coming our way
St. Matthews to hold ‘Wilt Week’ fundraiser for wounded LMPD officer