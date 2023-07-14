Contact Troubleshooters
West Louisville grocery store re-opens following renovations

The Portland neighborhood Save A Lot store is back open after a remodel.
The Portland neighborhood Save A Lot store is back open after a remodel.(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Save-A-Lot grocery store in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood is back open after undergoing renovations.

Activists in Louisville’s West End have long been pushing for more fresh food options. This store already existed, but it’s trying to improve.

The remodel, store leaders said, will make it easier to shop for fresh foods. They’re also offering two months of coupons for customers to use in the store.

Shoppers told WAVE News it’s also just a lot brighter inside which makes their grocery trip a little happier.

Simple changes like that can turn a neighborhood around they said, and they hope it will.

“It will help hopefully revitalize everything in the neighborhood,” Portland resident Beverly Grant said. “[It’s] something fresh, and so I hope it catches [on].”

The store is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

