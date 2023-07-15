Contact Troubleshooters
Amber Alert issued for baby abducted by 38-year-old man, Ohio police say

By Rachel Vadaj and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Friday for a baby who was allegedly abducted by a man in Ohio.

The Worthington Police Department said the baby boy, identified as Kasen Allen, was taken by 38-year-old Keith Allen on Friday night at approximately 9:30 p.m. from a home in the city of Columbus.

Kasen Allen is 2 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 10 pounds, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. He has black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a red onesie, police said.

The suspect Keith Allen is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 210 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue shorts with a cheetah pattern and Corona flip-flops.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said the black 2004 Chevrolet Suburban that Keith Allen initially fled in was located, but the child and suspect both remained missing.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert should call 911 or Worthington police at 614-889-1112.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

