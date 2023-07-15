Contact Troubleshooters
City workers dig through tons of trash to reunite teen with irreplaceable ring

Texas workers found a teen's lost ring containing her father's ashes. (Source: KRIS, EMILY DICKERSON, CORPUS CHRISTI PARKS AND RECREATION, CNN)
By Althea Castro De La Mata, KRIS
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) - In Texas, city employees were able to find a set of rings holding high sentimental value for the person who lost them.

After three days of digging through the trash, Corpus Christi city employees found four rings that 17-year-old Emily Dickerson had lost while she was in town.

“I have the ring, so my dad is with me no matter what,” Dickerson said.

According to Dickerson, her dad died when she was very young, and the only memory left was a cremation ring that was suddenly gone.

Dickerson was in town from Iowa for a school trip. She and her classmates spent part of the day at McGee Beach when she realized she had misplaced her rings.

“I realized where I had left them, and I was in a complete panic,” Dickerson said. “I called my mom and told her the situation. I was a mess.”

Dickerson’s mother, Tina Koch, immediately called the city to try and see if park workers could possibly find the rings.

And a few days later, the rings were found.

According to the family, workers with the city spent three days digging through the trash to find all four rings.

“They didn’t completely know the story behind the rings either. They just got them and went above and beyond,” Dickerson said.

Dickerson’s mother said she believes the cremation ring was meant to find its way back.

“Emily definitely had a guardian angel that day,” Koch said.

Copyright 2023 KRIS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

