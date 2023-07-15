Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Hazy & Smoky Skies Today

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Sunday, July 16, 2023
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • AIR QUALITY ALERT- through Monday night
  • Spotty thunderstorms Monday PM
  • Stronger t-storms/heavy rain by sunrise Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hazy and smoky today, with the wildfire smoke drifting back into WAVE Country.

This will lead to poor air quality at times. Otherwise, expect hazy sunshine with highs well into the 80s and perhaps a few 90s.

Hazy skies will continue into tonight, with small chances possible into the late evening hours. Better chances toward sunrise on Monday.

While skies will remain smoky/hazy, there will be rain at times. Early showers and thunderstorms will be possible, with another round late afternoon and evening.

We’ll be monitoring this closely. Evening thunderstorms are possible, which will ease to showers and fade away by mid to late evening.

Stormy weather is expected to return once again late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Sunday, July 16, 2023

Most Read

24-year-old Lynnden Bray
Missing 24-year-old woman found dead in Jefferson Memorial Forest
The mother of a dirt bike rider seen on video mooning police and flipping them off, has been...
Mooner’s mother charged
DuPont Manual High School
DuPont Manual High School head football coach ‘temporarily removed’
The family of a woman killed by lawnmower calls for an investigation.
Woman found dead after lawn mower runs over her in park
The coins are dated from 1840 to 1862 and are estimated at a value exceeding $2 million.
Millions in rare gold coins unearthed in Kentucky cornfield

Latest News

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Sunday, July 16, 2023
A view of a Saharan dust cloud from the ISS.
Behind the Forecast: Saharan Dust’s Impact on the Atlantic Hurricane Season
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 7/13
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 7/12