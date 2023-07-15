FORECAST: Hazy & Smoky Skies Today

WEATHER HEADLINES

AIR QUALITY ALERT- through Monday night

Spotty thunderstorms Monday PM

Stronger t-storms/heavy rain by sunrise Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hazy and smoky today, with the wildfire smoke drifting back into WAVE Country.

This will lead to poor air quality at times. Otherwise, expect hazy sunshine with highs well into the 80s and perhaps a few 90s.

Hazy skies will continue into tonight, with small chances possible into the late evening hours. Better chances toward sunrise on Monday.

While skies will remain smoky/hazy, there will be rain at times. Early showers and thunderstorms will be possible, with another round late afternoon and evening.

We’ll be monitoring this closely. Evening thunderstorms are possible, which will ease to showers and fade away by mid to late evening.

Stormy weather is expected to return once again late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

