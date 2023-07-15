Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: A stormy stormy start to the weekend

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Friday, July 14, 2023
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • While not a washout, showers and storms are likely today
  • An Air Quality Alert is in placce for Sunday due to Canadian wildfire smoke
  • Active and stormy pattern for the week ahead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers and storms are likely for most today, with chances peaking near midday. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible with any stronger storms that may form.

Thunderstorm chances could linger into the mid-afternoon hours. Thunderstorm chances will drop significantly after sunset Saturday night, leaving us with clearing skies and some patchy fog potential heading into Sunday morning.

The smoky haze from Canadian wildfires returns on Sunday, especially during the afternoon and evening. An Air Quality Alert has been issued for most of our area due to this.

It’ll be a hot day, too, with highs near 90 degrees. Hazy skies from wildfire smoke continue Sunday night. Lows in the upper 60s.

