Man dead after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of South 41st Street around 5:40...
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of South 41st Street around 5:40 p.m.
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Saturday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of South 41st Street around 5:40 p.m., Major Eric Wampler said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot. Wampler said EMS declared the man dead upon arrival.

According to officials, the shooting appears to have happened due to a domestic dispute and all parties are accounted for.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

