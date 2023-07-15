Man dead after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Saturday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of South 41st Street around 5:40 p.m., Major Eric Wampler said.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot. Wampler said EMS declared the man dead upon arrival.
According to officials, the shooting appears to have happened due to a domestic dispute and all parties are accounted for.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.
