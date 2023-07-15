Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Powerball jackpot hits $875M ahead of Saturday’s drawing

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Monday Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022, at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa. The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the Wednesday, July 12, 2023, drawing. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot is currently at an estimated $875 million ahead of Saturday’s drawing.

No one matched all the winning numbers of Wednesday’s drawing, but two tickets sold in Florida and Indiana matched five numbers to win $1 million.

The jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is the third highest in the history of the game. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion, won last November.

The current odds of winning it all are 1 in 292.2 million.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a $252.6 million prize.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old Lynnden Bray
Missing 24-year-old woman found dead in Jefferson Memorial Forest
The coins are dated from 1840 to 1862 and are estimated at a value exceeding $2 million.
Millions in rare gold coins unearthed in Kentucky cornfield
The mother of a dirt bike rider seen on video mooning police and flipping them off, has been...
Mooner’s mother charged
DuPont Manual High School
DuPont Manual High School head football coach ‘temporarily removed’
Joshua Robert Morley, 20, of Louisville, is charged with three counts of criminal abuse of a...
Man charged with physically assaulting preschool twins, placing one child in washer

Latest News

Nikko Japanese Steakhouse in Florida has closed after customers reportedly got sick from eating...
Japanese restaurant closes after drugs allegedly found in food
People, who are homeless, try to cool down with chilled water outside the Justa Center, a day...
US Southwest swelters under dangerous heat wave, with new records on track
Dangerous heatwave intensifies for millions in the US
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in the...
Israel’s Netanyahu is rushed to hospital for dehydration. Hours later, he says he feels ‘very good’