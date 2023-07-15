Contact Troubleshooters
Preventing food born sickness during summer

University of Louisville Hospital
University of Louisville Hospital
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The summer heat has been working its way across the country and these hot temperatures can make foodborne illnesses more common.

UofL Health said that higher temperatures can often make food spoil faster, which can lead to sickness.

Some of the most common food-related illnesses the hospital said they treat are E. coli and salmonella.

These can pop up after 30 minutes and only last a couple of hours, or one UofL Health specialist said it could be more severe.

“Sometimes you’ll get over it really quickly,” Molly Recktenwald with UofL Health said. “You’ll have a few episodes of nausea or vomiting. If you have a temperature of 102 or are unable to keep any liquids down, that can lead to some serious problems.”

If you’re experiencing any of those particular symptoms, Recktenwald said you should seek medical attention.

Some of the most common symptoms of foodborne illnesses include abdominal pains, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

