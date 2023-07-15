Woman in hospital after shooting in Park Duvalle neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in the Park Duvalle neighborhood Saturday morning, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Hazel St around 2:30 a.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman who had been shot. Ellis said officers gave her first-aid until EMS arrived. The woman was then taken to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive her injuries.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.