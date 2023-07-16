Crews rescue man after vehicle accidentally goes into river, police say

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A man was rescued after his vehicle went into the Ohio River Sunday afternoon.

Multiple crews were dispatched to the area of the Taylor Southgate bridge shortly after 5 p.m., a news release said.

Newport police say the driver asked a passenger to get out of the car and help guide him into a parking spot.

The driver hit the gas too hard and the car went into the river, officers said.

Boone County Water Rescue was able to reach the driver who was holding onto the side of a pleasure craft.

The Newport Fire Department brought the driver to the shore.

Divers located the vehicle, which was completely submerged, and attached a cable so a tow truck could remove it from the river.

No word on the condition of the driver.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.