Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Crews rescue man after vehicle accidentally goes into river, police say

Boone County Water Rescue removed a vehicle that went into the Ohio River Sunday evening. The...
Boone County Water Rescue removed a vehicle that went into the Ohio River Sunday evening. The driver was rescued.(Boone County Water Rescue)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A man was rescued after his vehicle went into the Ohio River Sunday afternoon.

Multiple crews were dispatched to the area of the Taylor Southgate bridge shortly after 5 p.m., a news release said.

Newport police say the driver asked a passenger to get out of the car and help guide him into a parking spot.

The driver hit the gas too hard and the car went into the river, officers said.

Boone County Water Rescue was able to reach the driver who was holding onto the side of a pleasure craft.

The Newport Fire Department brought the driver to the shore.

Divers located the vehicle, which was completely submerged, and attached a cable so a tow truck could remove it from the river.

No word on the condition of the driver.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Two teenagers are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.
Teen brothers killed in boating accident on Lake Cumberland
The mother of a dirt bike rider seen on video mooning police and flipping them off, has been...
Mooner’s mother charged
24-year-old Lynnden Bray
Missing 24-year-old woman found dead in Jefferson Memorial Forest
Funny Cide (2000-2023)
‘He changed my life’: 129th Kentucky Derby winner Funny Cide dies at 23

Latest News

ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible today
LMPD investigating after woman shot in downtown Louisville
A Louisville man shares concerns about his safety after back to back homicides over the weekend.
Weekend back to back homicides leaves some people afraid to leave their homes
LEGO convention comes to Louisville
Weekend homicides leave people questioning their safety