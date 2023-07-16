Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Keeneland Concours d’Elegance continues in Lexington

Keeneland Concours d’Elegance continues in Lexington
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: Jul. 16, 2023 at 12:38 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A place best known for showcasing horses is focusing on horsepower in a different way on Saturday.

2023 marks the 20th anniversary of the Keeneland Concours d’Elegance in Lexington, debuting the cars of today and yesterday.

“We try to get the coolest automobiles, very rare automobiles, all the way back to carriages because this is horse country, all the way up to what we call ‘young-timers’ and what we call, ‘future classics,’” said Tom Jones, Keeneland Concours d’Elegance Co-Chair.

Jones says this event pleases more than the eye, he hopes the different models can spark some memories.

“Its really not a car you’re looking at, you’re really looking at memories; that first kiss in a car, that first date,” said Jones.

Jones added that cars travel from all over to be showcased, helping to put Kentucky on the map for outsiders.

“Its a four-day event, so we’re bringing in a lot of folks and that type of thing. We love sharing Kentucky, so this is about all things Kentucky,” Jones said.

Aiming to raise the bar for car enthusiasts all while raising money for Kentucky Children’s Hospitals.

“We’re hoping despite the rain this meet, we’re hoping that we have approached the one million amount in donations to them,” Jones added.

The festivities continue on Sunday at Keeneland with the Tour d’Elegance, with the 140-mile car tour ending at Carter Caves.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Two teenagers are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.
Teen brothers killed in boating accident on Lake Cumberland
The mother of a dirt bike rider seen on video mooning police and flipping them off, has been...
Mooner’s mother charged
24-year-old Lynnden Bray
Missing 24-year-old woman found dead in Jefferson Memorial Forest
Funny Cide (2000-2023)
‘He changed my life’: 129th Kentucky Derby winner Funny Cide dies at 23

Latest News

ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible today
LMPD investigating after woman shot in downtown Louisville
A Louisville man shares concerns about his safety after back to back homicides over the weekend.
Weekend back to back homicides leaves some people afraid to leave their homes
LEGO convention comes to Louisville
Weekend homicides leave people questioning their safety