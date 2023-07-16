Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man beaten to death in Walmart parking lot; suspect arrested

Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a...
Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a 79-year-old man in the parking lot of a Walmart.(Source: Daniel Ramirez/CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (AP) - A 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a 79-year-old man in the parking lot of a Walmart in southeastern New Hampshire, authorities said Saturday.

Somersworth police said they arrested a local man, Brian Roberge, after responding to a call about the late Friday killing. At the scene, they found Jan VanTassel, of Center Ossipee, unresponsive with head and facial injuries. First responders determined he was dead.

Police said they think Roberge killed VanTassel by striking him repeatedly in the head and face.

Roberge is charged with second-degree murder. He is due in court Monday.

It wasn’t immediately clear Saturday if Roberge had an attorney yet.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old Lynnden Bray
Missing 24-year-old woman found dead in Jefferson Memorial Forest
The mother of a dirt bike rider seen on video mooning police and flipping them off, has been...
Mooner’s mother charged
The coins are dated from 1840 to 1862 and are estimated at a value exceeding $2 million.
Millions in rare gold coins unearthed in Kentucky cornfield
DuPont Manual High School
DuPont Manual High School head football coach ‘temporarily removed’
Joshua Robert Morley, 20, of Louisville, is charged with three counts of criminal abuse of a...
Man charged with physically assaulting preschool twins, placing one child in washer

Latest News

File - An Amber Alert for 11-year-old Tanya Jackson has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 11-year-old girl reported missing in Dallas
Officials give update on Henry County mass shooting that left at least 4 dead
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Winning numbers drawn for $875M Powerball jackpot
Escaped inmate Michael Burham is back in custody in northwest Pennsylvania.
Homicide suspect captured after using bed sheets to escape Pennsylvania jail