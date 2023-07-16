Contact Troubleshooters
Man dies at hospital after shooting in Russell neighborhood

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after he was shot in the Russell neighborhood Saturday night.

Police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 900 block of Place Rouge.

Officers found a man shot and rendered aid until he was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

The man later died from his injuries.

LMPD is investigating. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

