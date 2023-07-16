Man taken to hospital after shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital Saturday night after police said he was shot in the Russell neighborhood.

Police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 900 block of Place Rouge.

Officers found a man shot and rendered aid until he was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

He is expected to survive his injuries.

LMPD is investigating. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.