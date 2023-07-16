Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Police reportedly find 45 grams of meth, four grams of fentanyl following drug investigation

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVINE, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people were arrested following a drug investigation in Estill County.

Officials reportedly searched a home on Blackburn Road late Wednesday and early Thursday.

While police were searching the home, officials pulled a car over at another location on Blackburn Road.

Following the search and the traffic stop, police reportedly found four grams of fentanyl, 45 grams of meth, a small amount of marijuana and more than $1,300 in cash.

Elizabeth Harrison and Cornelius ‘Angel’ Vargas were arrested and charged with drug trafficking, drug possession and tampering with evidence.

Both were taken to Three Forks Regional Jail.

Officials with the Irvine Police Department also said they have “multiple investigations ongoing”.

“The Irvine Police Department is committed to a zero-tolerance policy on narcotics,” officials posted on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Two teenagers are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.
Teen brothers killed in boating accident on Lake Cumberland
The mother of a dirt bike rider seen on video mooning police and flipping them off, has been...
Mooner’s mother charged
24-year-old Lynnden Bray
Missing 24-year-old woman found dead in Jefferson Memorial Forest
Funny Cide (2000-2023)
‘He changed my life’: 129th Kentucky Derby winner Funny Cide dies at 23

Latest News

ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible today
LMPD investigating after woman shot in downtown Louisville
A Louisville man shares concerns about his safety after back to back homicides over the weekend.
Weekend back to back homicides leaves some people afraid to leave their homes
LEGO convention comes to Louisville
Weekend homicides leave people questioning their safety