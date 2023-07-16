Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘She’s a perfect little kid’: Mother of 6-year-old shot during road rage incident praying for recovery

Onyx's mom and grandmother wear #OnyxStrong shirts to support her recovery.
Onyx's mom and grandmother wear #OnyxStrong shirts to support her recovery.(WAVE)
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The mother of the 6-year-old girl who was shot during a road rage incident is praying for her daughter’s recovery.

Chyna Sands said the bullet that struck her daughter Onyx severed her spine. Onyx now needs around-the-clock care.

Sands said her daughter recently celebrated her 6th birthday with her friends and family on July 8, just two days before she was shot.

The family planned to go to Florida the weekend of July 23. Now, the family is just hoping for the day when she will make it out of the hospital.

Sands said she can’t stop reliving that tragic day, and what she saw when she got to the emergency room at Norton Children’s Hospital.

“It was just very chaotic,” Sands said. “My baby was laying on the table, she was bleeding. “They were about to intubate her and I didn’t know what was going on. I didn’t know what happened.”

Sands told WAVE News that Onyx’s stepmother was driving her father, two stepbrothers and Onyx from a football practice at a park.

She said the car was trying to avoid three motorcyclists weaving through traffic when the riders got frustrated and started shooting at the car.

One of the bullets struck Onyx, severing her spine.

Sands said her daughter still remembers the trauma from the encounter.

“She remembered going to the park, and she told me when they got in the car she remembered hearing ‘boom boom’,” Sands said. “Then she saw something bright like a firework, and then there was blood on her seat. Then she recalls her brother saying he didn’t want to die.”

Sands said they aren’t sure if Onyx will be able to walk again.

She said her daughter has a spicy personality and loves to dance, so it’s been hard for her to find the words to tell her what may be her new reality.

“She’s starting to get frustrated,” Sands said. “I haven’t told her yet, but I’m telling her that her legs are resting because I don’t know how to tell her that. I don’t want to say the wrong thing.”

Onyx’s grandmother, who she affectionately calls Chi Chi, isn’t ready to give up hope just yet.

“I’m not claiming it, I’m not claiming that she won’t walk again,” Chastity Reynolds said. “I’m believing and trusting in God that she will.”

The tragic circumstance leaves both Reynolds and Sands feeling helpless and in despair, as they believe Onyx’s pain and suffering could have been prevented if not for the senseless gun violence.

“She’s perfect,” Sands said. “She’s a perfect little kid, and these people have robbed my baby of the simple things we all get to enjoy.”

For now, Sands said they are going to take things one day at a time, and with the help of her amazing support system, she said she will do everything she can to make sure Onyx can have as normal a life as possible.

A GoFundMe was created to help the family with medical bills. To make a donation, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old Lynnden Bray
Missing 24-year-old woman found dead in Jefferson Memorial Forest
The mother of a dirt bike rider seen on video mooning police and flipping them off, has been...
Mooner’s mother charged
DuPont Manual High School
DuPont Manual High School head football coach ‘temporarily removed’
The family of a woman killed by lawnmower calls for an investigation.
Woman found dead after lawn mower runs over her in park
The coins are dated from 1840 to 1862 and are estimated at a value exceeding $2 million.
Millions in rare gold coins unearthed in Kentucky cornfield

Latest News

Funny Cide (2000-2023)
‘He changed my life’: 129th Kentucky Derby winner Funny Cide dies at 23
Man dies at hospital after shooting in Russell neighborhood
FORECAST: Hazy & Smoky Skies Today
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of South 41st Street around 5:40...
Man dead after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood