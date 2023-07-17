Contact Troubleshooters
18-year-old dies after car hit by tire on I-75 southbound in NKY

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:40 AM EDT
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A 18-year-old is dead after her car was hit by a loose tire early Sunday, a spokesman for the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.

The preliminary investigation suggests that Lauren Collins, 18, of Independence, was driving a white 2012 Buick LaCrosse in the southbound lanes of I-75 around 12:15 a.m. when her car’s windshield was struck by a tire, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies believe that another vehicle, possibly a dually pickup truck, was traveling northbound on I-75 when its tire suddenly broke away causing it to roll out of control and over the concrete barrier, where it ultimately struck Collins’ car.

The Walton Fire Department extricated Collins and took her to UC Medical Center where she was treated for life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The release says Collins later died at the hospital.

Deputies say they have not found the vehicle that lost a tire on northbound I-75.

On Monday, Covington Catholic High School posted on Facebook that Collins was the daughter of one of their cafeteria workers. The school’s post asks everyone to keep the Collins family in their thoughts and prayers.

Anyone with information that would assist in the investigation is asked to call Sergeant Jeff Nagy at 859-334-8466.

