ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible this evening

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS

  • This Evening (7/17/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • AIR QUALITY ALERT through midnight
  • SEVERE THREAT: Damaging winds, plentiful lightning, heavy rain, and hail possible
  • Additional strong storms possible through Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Smoky and hazy skies with the risk for scattered thunderstorms to pop at times. The main concern for stronger thunderstorms will come into play more for this evening. Stay close to the weather forecast for updates and alerts.

Scattered strong thunderstorms during the evening with scattered heavy downpours lingering into the overnight hours before fading out. Watch for areas of fog toward morning.

Scattered thunderstorms remain possible tomorrow; however, rain chances are lower overall. Outside those thunderstorm chances, partly cloudy are expected as temperatures warm into the 80s.

A period of thunderstorms is expected overnight into early Wednesday morning; some storms could contain very heavy rainfall.

