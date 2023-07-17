ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible today

WEATHER HEADLINES

AIR QUALITY ALERT through midnight

SEVERE THREAT: Damaging winds, plentiful lightning, heavy rain, and hail possible with today’s storms

Additional strong storms possible through Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are in today’s forecast. Some thunderstorms may be strong to severe; damaging winds and hail are the main threats. An Air Quality Alert is also in effect until midnight due to Canadian wildfire smoke in the area. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight as scattered thunderstorms continue to move through the region; some thunderstorms could be strong to severe. Temperatures fall into the 60s overnight.

Scattered thunderstorms remain possible tomorrow; however, rain chances are lower overall. Outside those thunderstorm chances, partly cloudy are expected as temperatures warm into the 80s. A period of thunderstorms is expected overnight into early Wednesday morning; some storms could contain very heavy rainfall.

