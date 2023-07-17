Contact Troubleshooters
ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible today

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Sunday, July 16, 2023
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • AIR QUALITY ALERT through midnight
  • SEVERE THREAT: Damaging winds, plentiful lightning, heavy rain, and hail possible with today’s storms
  • Additional strong storms possible through Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are in today’s forecast. Some thunderstorms may be strong to severe; damaging winds and hail are the main threats. An Air Quality Alert is also in effect until midnight due to Canadian wildfire smoke in the area. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight as scattered thunderstorms continue to move through the region; some thunderstorms could be strong to severe. Temperatures fall into the 60s overnight.

Scattered thunderstorms remain possible tomorrow; however, rain chances are lower overall. Outside those thunderstorm chances, partly cloudy are expected as temperatures warm into the 80s. A period of thunderstorms is expected overnight into early Wednesday morning; some storms could contain very heavy rainfall.

Download the free WAVE Weather app for the latest information on the forecast.

