Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR show delayed

(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Monday night’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR show is being delayed due to weather, according to a release.

The doors to Beyoncé’s show are delayed to 6:30 p.m. and the show is anticipated to begin at 8 p.m., event organizers said.

“We are monitoring weather conditions along with local officials & will update fans accordingly,” the release states. “Safety is our top priority.”

