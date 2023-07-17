Boyfriend of missing woman who died in Jefferson Memorial Forest facing unrelated charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The boyfriend of the missing woman who died in Jefferson Memorial Forest is facing criminal charges, but not for her disappearance or death.

Arrest records show that 37-year-old Timothy Winterholler is charged with arson.

Winterholler is the one who reported 24-year-old Lynnden Bray missing. When police talked to Winterholler about Bray’s disappearance, they said he admitted to setting a fire inside a car that was found in the same place Bray was last seen.

Police said Bray was last seen walking her dogs in the forest near the Paul Yost recreation area. The next day, her body was found.

The coroner said she died from ligature hanging, which is a bit different from the more common suspension hanging. Police have not said if they believe this was a suicide and the investigation is still ongoing.

As for the boyfriend’s arson charge, Winterholler has pleaded not guilty. A preliminary hearing is currently scheduled for July 24 at 9 a.m.

