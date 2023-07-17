Fire damages historic pavilion in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Parks and Recreation has confirmed a fire that started Monday morning destroyed David Armstrong Pavilion at Riverside, the Farnsley-Moremen Landing.

The damage is considered a total loss and the pavilion is no longer in use at this time, according to a release.

Officials believe the fire was started by an electrical malfunction from a vehicle parked at the site. The fire is not believed to have been set deliberately.

The Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Department and other first responders were called in the morning to put out the fire.

The fire is currently being investigated.

