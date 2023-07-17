Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Group of horse farms, training facilities looking to mimic Bourbon Trail’s success

The Second Stride program located at Chorleywood Farm in Oldham County is retraining, rehabilitating and rehoming Kentucky’s race horses.
By Sean Baute
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Second Stride program located at Chorleywood Farm in Oldham County is retraining, rehabilitating and rehoming Kentucky’s race horses.

It may be that they’re injured, too old or just too slow. Second Stride aims to get these horses ready for the next phase of their life.

Second Stride is also the latest stop in Horse Country, a Bourbon Trail-esque group of horse farms and training facilities across Kentucky.

Each of them allows visitors an inside look at the horse industry or an up close and personal look at some of the most famous or most obscure racehorses in the industry.

Second Stride is just the second member of Horse Country outside the Lexington area, joining the Thoroughbred Retirement Fund at Chestnut Hall.

Horse Country has worked with the Kentucky Bourbon Trail in the past to offer visitors something additional.

”We found a lot of people said it was the beautiful scenery driving around Central Kentucky that took [their] breath away, seeing horses across the fence line,” Horse Country Director Hallie Hardy said. “What we tried to do in Horse Country is that now you don’t just have to drive by. You can drive into the gate and come meet these amazing animals.”

You can book tours at visithorsecountry.com.

Second Stride has rehomed more than 80 thoroughbreds this year. It’s currently home to 25 horses.

As far as max capacity, the non-profit said it’s only limited by funding.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Two teenagers are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.
Coroner identifies teen brothers killed in Lake Cumberland boating accident
The mother of a dirt bike rider seen on video mooning police and flipping them off, has been...
Mooner’s mother charged
24-year-old Lynnden Bray
Missing 24-year-old woman found dead in Jefferson Memorial Forest
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Strong storms tonight could impact concert-goers

Latest News

Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR show delayed
StageOne presenting Monty Python’s ‘Spamalot’ musical with cast made up of all kids
StageOne presenting Monty Python’s ‘Spamalot’ musical with cast made up of all kids
According to Mayor Greg Fischer's office, a comprehensive review of the Louisville Metro Police...
Closer look at the search for new chief of LMPD