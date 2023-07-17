Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky State Police seeking three-peat for best looking cruiser

Kentucky State Police honoring the 1978 scheme in best looking cruiser competition
Kentucky State Police honoring the 1978 scheme in best looking cruiser competition(Kentucky State Police Justice & Public Safety Cabinet)
By Nic Martindale
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police is seeking their third consecutive win as America’s best looking cruiser.

KSP won back to back honors in 2021 and 2022, and earning the coveted cover spot on the American Association of State Troopers annual calendar. The agency has also placed in the top three in the past four years.

For the 2023 entry, KSP found a way to share their 75th anniversary with a backdrop in Kentucky’s heart and soul, which is coal country.

Kentucky State Police wrapped a 2022 Dodge Charger with a blue and white paint scheme to match the markings of the 1978 Ford Cruiser. The photo was captured at the Blue Diamond Coal Company located in Hazard.

Voting begins July 17 and ends on July 31 with the top 13 finishers earning a spot on the 2024 AAST calendar.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR show delayed
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
A Louisville man shares concerns about his safety after back to back homicides over the weekend.
Weekend back to back homicides leaves some people afraid to leave their homes
A woman died at University of Louisville Hospital after a crash that occurred on Tuesday, July...
LMPD: Woman seriously injured in Outer Loop crash dies at UofL Hospital
Fire damages historic pavilion in south Louisville

Latest News

WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Strong storms tonight could impact concert-goers
FILE - Protesters of Kentucky Senate Bill SB150, known as the Transgender Health Bill, cheer on...
The legal tug of war over SB150 continues
LMPD responded to a report of a shooting at 26th and Madison Streets around 8:50 p.m.
Man dead after shooting in Russell neighborhood
Loved ones outraged over removal of arrangements from gravesites without warning
Man dead after being hit by train in Elizabethtown