Lane closures scheduled on Lincoln, Kennedy bridges to install new toll equipment

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Overnight lane closures are scheduled on the Lincoln and Kennedy bridges for the next two weeks to install new toll equipment, according to a release.

Officials said the upgraded equipment is part of RiverLink’s transition to a new toll service provider.

The three inside lanes and shoulder of the Lincoln bridge (I-65 North) are scheduled to be closed nightly between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Wednesday, July 19 through Friday, July 21 and then from Sunday, July 23 through Friday, July 28.

The three inside lanes and shoulder of the Kennedy bridge (I-65 South) are scheduled to also be closed nightly between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Sunday, July 23 through Friday, July 28.

Officials urge drivers to travel with caution throughout the work area. The duration of the work may change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

