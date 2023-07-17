Contact Troubleshooters
Leaders of Future Healers program to receive Community Service Award

From left to right: Dr. Karen Udoh, Dr. Keith Miller, Dr. Christopher Jones and Christopher 2X at the J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington, D.C(Chris 2x)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some of Louisville’s most well-known social activists are being honored.

Christopher 2x, Karen Udoh, Doctor Christopher Jones and Doctor Keith Miller have been selected to receive the 2023 Kentucky Medical Association Community Service Award, according to a release.

Chris 2x founded the Game Changers, a nonprofit that is focused on stopping gun violence by promoting education and parenting. He was also instrumental in creating the Future Healers program, which connects the healthcare community with kids most likely to encounter gun violence.

Udoh is one of the founders of Future Healers, and Jones and Miller are with the University of Louisville Trauma Center and have all spent time working with the Future Healers program.

Each year, KMA recognizes a physician or organization who has made significant contributions to their community. An awards ceremony is scheduled for August 26 in Louisville.

The four recipients will also be at the Interim Joint Committee on Health Services on July 24 in Frankfort.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

