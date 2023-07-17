LMPD investigating after woman shot in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is recovering after being shot in the leg in downtown Louisville.

Louisville Metro police officers were called on Monday at about 3:45 a.m. to the 800 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard for a reported shooting. They found a woman with a gunshot wound in a business parking lot and rendered first aid until Louisville Metro EMS got there.

Police said she was alert and conscious when EMS took her to University of Louisville Hospital and her injures are not believed to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made as the Louisville Metro Police Department Non-Fatal Shooting Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or click here to use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.