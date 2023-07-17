LMPD: Woman seriously injured in Outer Loop crash dies at UofL Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The woman who was left with serious injuries from a crash last week in the 1900 block of Outer Loop has died, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

The crash happened on Tuesday at about 1:30 p.m. Louisville Metro police said a passenger vehicle was traveling east on Outer Loop and collided into another passenger vehicle pulling out from the entrance of a business.

Both of the drivers were taken to University of Louisville Hospital. Police said the driver of the vehicle heading east appeared to have injuries that were not life-threatening.

The LMPD Traffic Unit was informed Saturday morning that the woman had died at UofL Hospital from her injuries on the same day of the crash.

The crash is still being investigated and police said no charges are expected.

