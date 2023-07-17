Loved ones outraged over removal of arrangements from gravesites without warning

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - Dozens of families with loved ones buried in a Shively cemetery are demanding answers after arrangements on their loved ones’ gravestones were thrown out without warning by cemetery groundskeepers.

Family members of loved ones buried at Green Meadows Memorial Cemetery, located at 3800 Shanks Lane, say their flowers and other ornaments were discarded and thrown in a dumpster with no warning on Friday. Now, they are demanding an explanation and accountability.

“I just feel sad for anyone that’s going through this,” said Sherita Smith.

Smith lost her son in a shooting while he was waiting on the school bus two years ago. Now, she’s lost the flower arrangements that sat on his grave.

“We already gotta deal with our loved one being gone, now to deal with their items being thrown away with no notice. It’s just horrible to me,” Smith said.

Smith says they were removed by the cemetery without warning and thrown away. Cemetery management said it was done because of their rules and regulations which say no arrangements are allowed during mowing season.

“I understand, but I hope they understand that to keep the cemetery as nice as a possible, and to be fair to other families, I can’t let one do something and tell others no,” said Terry Watkins, the manager of Green Meadows.

But a member of the Louisville Council said that’s no excuse.

“Nobody’s above the rules,” said District 1 Councilwoman Tammy Hawkins, “but the transparency has to match.”

New warning signs are now going up around the cemetery warning loved ones not to put flowers on gravesites this time of year. But for those like it’s too little and too late. “If they’re not gonna care, help us get our loved ones out of this cemetery,” Smith said.

Watkins, the cemetery manager, said from this point on they’ll also be requiring all people who want a loved one buried here to sign off on the rules regarding upkeep of grave sites so that there’s no confusion in the future.

