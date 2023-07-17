Contact Troubleshooters
Multi-million dollar fund launched to revitalize Ky. town’s historic downtown area one year after fire
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MILLERSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been over one year since a fire ripped through historic downtown Millersburg. Now a nonprofit is working to revitalize the city.

Community members tell us the other buildings in Downtown Square have remained empty for over a decade. However, Community Ventures CEO Kevin Smith is looking to change that.

Community Ventures is working to revitalize four residential and five commercial properties in the downtown area.

“One of the biggest problems that communities have is when their commercial buildings go down to a certain level, entrepreneurs can’t move in and afford to fix up the buildings and run their businesses as well, so that’s where we step in,” said Community Ventures CEO Kevin Smith.

Smith says they already have businesses interested in coming to Millersburg, but there’s nowhere to put them. In the next package of buildings, they hope to negotiate a fair price for the burned-out block of downtown.

“Because it’s imperative that that that block be returned to a good use for the town,” Smith said.

Arguably the most significant loss on that block was the city’s post office. Since the fire, people have been getting their mail from a small trailer in the square.

“in Millersburg, you have no postal service to your home, so the post office it has always been that place where everyone gathers,” Smith said. “Everyone comes to get their mail, and they see them there; they see their neighbors.”

Smith says Community Ventures is fighting to make sure the post office stays downtown.

Community Ventures says they hope to complete the restoration of all nine buildings by next summer.

