StageOne presenting Monty Python’s ‘Spamalot’ musical with cast made up of all kids

Performances will be held at Nathaniel Scribner Middle School at 910 Old Vincennes Road in New Albany.
By Josh Ninke and WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A whole cast made up of kids will be putting on a musical as StageOne Family Theatre presents Monty Python’s Spamalot Young@Part®.

Performances will be held at Nathaniel Scribner Middle School at 910 Old Vincennes Road in New Albany.

The scheduled performances below:

  • Thursday, July 20 – 7 p.m.
  • Friday, July 21 – 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 22 – 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Purchase tickets by clicking or tapping here.

