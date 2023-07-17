StageOne presenting Monty Python’s ‘Spamalot’ musical with cast made up of all kids

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A whole cast made up of kids will be putting on a musical as StageOne Family Theatre presents Monty Python’s Spamalot Young@Part®.

Performances will be held at Nathaniel Scribner Middle School at 910 Old Vincennes Road in New Albany.

The scheduled performances below:

Thursday, July 20 – 7 p.m.



Friday, July 21 – 7 p.m.



Saturday, July 22 – 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

