StageOne presenting Monty Python’s ‘Spamalot’ musical with cast made up of all kids
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A whole cast made up of kids will be putting on a musical as StageOne Family Theatre presents Monty Python’s Spamalot Young@Part®.
Performances will be held at Nathaniel Scribner Middle School at 910 Old Vincennes Road in New Albany.
The scheduled performances below:
- Thursday, July 20 – 7 p.m.
- Friday, July 21 – 7 p.m.
- Saturday, July 22 – 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.
Purchase tickets by clicking or tapping here.
