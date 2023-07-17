Sunergos, Starbucks employees go on strike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some Sunergos Coffee locations in Louisville were closed Monday because the baristas were on strike.

The rally began at the Mazzoli Federal Building and led to a march to picket at the downtown Sunergos Coffee.

Five Louisville Sunergos Coffee locations voted to unionize in January this year, joining the Service Employees International Union. The group is calling on for their companies to negotiate contract agreements for better pay, schedules, and benefits.

“I’m just hoping for to gain more respect, more money really, and make Sunergos the company I know it can be,” Clove Harrington said.

Shift leader and barista Clove Harrington said she’s worked at the company for two years and gets paid just over $10 an hour. The current federal minimum wage is $7.25 cents an hour, and Harrington said starting pay at Sunergos is $8.25.

”There’s been a lot of, ‘I love you’s,’ a lot of, ‘We want to hear you out,’ but then when those complaints are given, there isn’t a lot of actually being heard,” Sunergos barista Devon Crawley said.

”Instead of meeting us halfway or attempting to compromise, they just scratch it out and revert back to their original policy,” Sunergos shift leader Razija Mehinovic said.

Sunergos employees were joined by Starbucks baristas from across the country on their Workers United’s “Union is Calling” bus tour.

Starbucks responded in a statement saying in part:

“Workers United should demonstrate the same commitment to bargaining as they do to rallies, and now a multi-city bus tour. Even though we have attempted to schedule bargaining for hundreds of stores, Workers United has only met Starbucks at the table to progress negotiations for 10 stores.”

Sunergos Coffee also responded saying they have no comment at this time.

