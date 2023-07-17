Weekend back to back homicides leaves some people afraid to leave their homes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pair of homicides Saturday afternoon has left people wondering if they can safely leave their homes anymore.

Police said the first homicide was in the Shawnee Neighborhood just before 6 p.m. and the second happened in the Russell Neighborhood a few hours later.

The news is leaving some people like Andre Lloyd nervous about the state of the city.

“The things that are happening and going on in the city just breaks my heart,” Lloyd said.

For Lloyd, Saturday was supposed to be a celebration.

It was his 52nd birthday, and he was expected to hear the sounds of loved ones singing happy birthday but instead, all he heard was sirens.

“The police was out here, and they had taped off the street,” Lloyd said. “So we came outside and they was going in the backyard.”

Lloyd said he was preparing for his birthday dinner when he got word someone was shot and killed on his street.

He said the regularity of gunfire makes him question his daily habits.

“What’s going on in the streets right now? Can I go get some gas? Can I go to the grocery store?” Lloyd asked. “I mean the kids are packing. I’m not you know what I’m saying so my train of thought is can I even sit on the porch?”

So instead, Lloyd said he chooses to just stay inside his home when he’s not at work.

However sometimes, even that’s not even a safe option as he says he’s had several bullets go through his home.

When asked if he sees himself moving to a safer neighborhood, Lloyd said he doesn’t think there is one anymore.

“I don’t know where I got to move or what I got to do to be safe in this city because it’s just not here,” said Lloyd. “It’s in PRP, it’s in St. Matthews you know what I’m saying? It’s in the suburbs as well as it’s in the Russell neighborhood so where do we start?”

Both homicides from Saturday are still under investigation.

