Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

What to know for Beyoncé's concert at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

FILE - Beyonce accepts the award for best R&B performance for "Black Parade" at the 63rd annual...
FILE - Beyonce accepts the award for best R&B performance for "Black Parade" at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on March 14, 2021. The singer turns 40 on Sept. 4. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Beyoncé is making a stop in Louisville Monday night for her 2023 Renaissance World Tour.

The concert kicks off at 8 p.m. at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

The stadium’s clear bag policy is still in place. Get more information from the University of Louisville on what can be brought in by clicking here.

Expect some heavy traffic in the area and get the latest on the forecast from the WAVE Storm Tracking Team.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Two teenagers are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.
Coroner identifies teen brothers killed in Lake Cumberland boating accident
The mother of a dirt bike rider seen on video mooning police and flipping them off, has been...
Mooner’s mother charged
24-year-old Lynnden Bray
Missing 24-year-old woman found dead in Jefferson Memorial Forest
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible this evening

Latest News

A woman died at University of Louisville Hospital after a crash that occurred on Tuesday, July...
LMPD: Woman seriously injured in Outer Loop crash dies at UofL Hospital
StageOne presenting Monty Python’s ‘Spamalot’ musical with cast made up of all kids
StageOne presenting Monty Python’s ‘Spamalot’ musical with cast made up of all kids
LMPD investigating after woman shot in downtown Louisville