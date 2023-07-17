Contact Troubleshooters
Wounded Warrior Project helps families prepare for school

School is fast approaching and on Monday, the Wounded Warrior Project helped wounded veteran...
School is fast approaching and on Monday, the Wounded Warrior Project helped wounded veteran families prepare.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - School is fast approaching and on Monday, the Wounded Warrior Project helped wounded veteran families prepare.

Warrior families had the opportunity to pick up new backpacks that were filled with school supplies to get them ready for the upcoming school year.

The group hopes to visit five locations throughout Kentucky. Along with the importance of school supplies, bringing veterans together helps reduce isolation.

“We want them to get out of the house during the summer,” Rocie Terry with the Wounded Warrior project said. “We want them to connect and continue to engage with alumni families.”

A recent report from the Wounded Warrior Project found that two-thirds of veterans reported feeling lonely. The goal for gatherings like this is to teach veterans how to heal.

