24-year-old man identified as Russell neighborhood homicide victim

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the 24-year-old man that was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Monday evening.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 26th and Madison Streets around 8:50 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man that had been shot multiple times. Ellis said officers gave the man first-aid until EMS could arrive.

He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries and later died.

He was identified as Benard Cochrum.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.