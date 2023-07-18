ALERT DAY: Strong to severe storms this evening, more severe potential on Thursday

ALERT DAYS

TODAY UNTIL 9PM ET (7/18/23)

THURSDAY (7/20/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

ALERT DAY until 9PM: Strong to briefly severe storms likely this afternoon and early this evening

Storms brush some of our counties closer to the Western Kentucky Parkway late tonight, early Wednesday

Thursday is a WAVE Weather Alert Day as strong to severe storms are possible

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Alert Day is in effect until 9 p.m. as strong to severe storms move through, fading after sunset. That leaves us with a round of storms in Western Kentucky overnight that may brush by a few of our counties near the Western Kentucky Parkway.

Ongoing thunderstorms across Western Kentucky will continue to potentially impact areas southwest of Louisville at times Wednesday morning. Additional scattered storms are possible elsewhere during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 80s.

We’ll need to watch for additional scattered storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning, especially on the Kentucky side of the river. Lows will be in the muggy 70s heading into early Thursday.

Thursday is a WAVE Weather Alert Day as strong to severe thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and evening. Wind energy aloft will be increased compared to previous days, so damaging winds and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Friday looks to be a much calmer day as Thursday’s cold front will continue to push south of our area. Lower humidity and dry weather will be the hallmarks of the upcoming weekend, so get your outdoor plans organized now to take advantage!

