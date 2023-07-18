Beyoncé delivers for fans, city of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It takes a special kind of performer to fill a room as big as a football stadium.

Monday night, Beyoncé delivered on and off the field at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

“Everywhere you look you just see people around you and everyone is just so excited and happy to be there,” Julia Huffman, Beyoncé fan and WAVE Digital Content Producer said. “Everyone around us was just shouting all the lyrics. You could tell everyone were true fans of hers just because of the energy that was all around us.”

After spending hundreds of dollars for seats on the field and $55 t-shirts, fans also needed to sleep and eat.

Unlike concerts at the KFC Yum! Center, downtown wasn’t the only place to see a Beyoncé bounce.

”They typically probably stay in that area, they probably eat in that area,” Louisville Tourism Marketing Communications Manager Rosanne Mastin said. “I do think with it being at the stadium the way it was, it’s going to be more of a draw around the city. City-wide, we’re going to feel that a little bit more.”

In the meantime, all the hashtagged pics and fan videos of Beyoncé’s performance are flooding social media platforms.

They project a cool image the city can’t buy.

“This where you go to have a good time,” Huffman said. “And it’s where you go to make memories and create these lifelong experiences with your friends.”

