Coleman files for reelection as Kentucky lieutenant governor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman has officially filed for reelection as a Democrat under Governor Andy Beshear in the Kentucky gubernatorial race.

She filed her paperwork at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort on Tuesday.

State Attorney General Daniel Cameron is expected to announce on Wednesday who will be running as lieutenant governor under him as a Republican.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.