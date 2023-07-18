Committee meets in Frankfort to discuss EKY road repairs following July 2022 floods

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - An interim panel of Kentucky representatives and senators met in Frankfort on Tuesday to discuss road and bridge repairs in Eastern Kentucky following the July 2022 floods.

Tuesday’s meeting is the second for the committee, which heard from state transportation officials who discussed destroyed roadways, bridges, and the recovery process.

“The counties were devastated. They were searching for help. They were asking for help,” said Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.

In the week following the flooding, Gray says the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) inspected 1,100, and 115 of those had major issues. Nearly one year later, only 12 bridges are still waiting on repairs or replacements.

“A lot of folks were using a neighbor’s entrance to get to their home,” said Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson. “We definitely want to see those repairs being made.”

Leaders add that 500 distinct roadway damages were identified. Many have been repaired, but there is still work to be done.

“I am happy to say that all of those washouts have been fully restored,” said Assistant State Highway Engineer John Moore. “We are still working on roadway slips. Unfortunately, we will work on those for a number of years to come.”

State lawmakers also spoke about debris removal, which they say cost $200 million alone.

“But these disasters we have experienced are not normal,” said Gray, “So we had to come at this with the resources and the talent we had available.”

Officials add that they are still waiting on FEMA and other agency reimbursements for some of these expenses.

