EKU seeing ‘significant growth’ in number of students

EKU president, Dr. David McFaddin, says they have seen significant growth in the number of new and returning students coming to Richmond.
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The fall semester is just around the corner for Kentucky’s higher education institutions.

“As we look at the kind of overall freshman population, we’ve seen about a 30% increase in new freshmen over the last three years,” said Dr. McFaddin. “Then, just year-over-year, we have about a 10% increase in retention of students, of students who are wanting to come back.”

Dr. McFaddin says the increase in first-year Colonels could have them welcoming in their largest-ever class this fall. He attributes the positive trends to the university’s recent investments into its student body.

“We have [gone] through about a 10% reduction in overall cost of attendance for students during that period of time,” said Dr. McFaddin. “One of the biggest things we’ve done is launch our Booksmart program. So, at EKU, whether you’re online, in-person, undergraduate, or graduate, the books are free.”

While they’re excited about this growing student body, Dr. McFaddin noted that that has also translated into a growing demand for student housing.

“Students really want a residential four-year experience,” said Dr. McFaddin. “We’ve seen significant growth in students who want to live on campus. So, yeah, we’re going to be fuller than we have in a long time.”

Despite the growing pains, Dr. McFaddin says they’re well-prepared to accommodate their ever-growing set of students who are seeing the value in spending their money and their time with this university.

“That degree is going to give you economic mobility,” said Dr. McFaddin. “It’s going to give you the opportunity to hopefully open the door to those opportunities that you want to take and have a career that’s going to be fulfilling.”

Dr. McFaddin says on any given year they do have overflow capacity plans made. This year is no different.

EKU’s first day of classes is August 14.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

