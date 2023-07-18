Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Calmer weather overnight, more severe potential on Thursday

WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, July 18, 2023
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ALERT DAYS

  • THURSDAY (7/20/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • This evening’s storms have largely exited our area, leaving behind some flooding and tree damage
  • Storms brush some of our counties closer to the Western Kentucky Parkway late tonight, early Wednesday
  • Thursday is a WAVE Weather Alert Day as strong to severe storms are possible

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Earlier storms have exited and floodwaters will recede over the next few hours in spots that have issues.

That leaves us with a round of storms in Western Kentucky overnight that may brush by a few of our counties near the Western Kentucky Parkway.

Ongoing thunderstorms across Western Kentucky will continue to potentially impact areas southwest of Louisville at times Wednesday morning. Additional scattered storms are possible elsewhere during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 80s.

We’ll need to watch for additional scattered storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning, especially on the Kentucky side of the river. Lows will be in the muggy 70s heading into early Thursday.

Thursday is a WAVE Weather Alert Day as strong to severe thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and evening. Wind energy aloft will be increased compared to previous days, so damaging winds and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Friday looks to be a much calmer day, as Thursday’s cold front will continue to push south of our area.

Lower humidity and dry weather will be the hallmarks of the upcoming weekend, so get your outdoor plans organized now to take advantage!

