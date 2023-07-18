FORECAST: Clusters of strong thunderstorms and heavy rain at times

ALERT DAYS

THURSDAY (7/20/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered strong/heavy thunderstorms expected at times today

Heavy rain setup just to our west Wednesday morning

More strong storms possible on Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see periods of strong thunderstorms at times as we head through the rest of this Tuesday. Be alert for high winds, hail and flooding that may occur with some of the strongest cells.

For tonight, scattered evening thunderstorms will fade but we will need to turn our attention west where another round of thunderstorms will be approaching during the overnight hours. Some gusty winds and very heavy rainfall will be possible with that round.

Going going heavy rain/thunderstorms expected as we begin Wednesday (especially far west) with perhaps some re-development of thunderstorms closer to our area into the afternoon hours. Heavy rainfall the main concern.

Scattered storms will erupt on the radar late Wednesday night into early Thursday as another wave of energy moves through our local atmosphere. Lows will be in the muggy 70s.

A cold front looks to spark more strong thunderstorms on Thursday. We have flagged this event as an Alert Day as a day to montior as we get closer.

