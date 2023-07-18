FORECAST: More spotty gusty t-storms today

ALERT DAYS

THURSDAY (7/20/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered thunderstorms expected at times today

Heavy rain setup just to our west Wednesday Morning

More strong storms possible on Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early morning t-storms will fade to allow for some sunshine through the midday period. However, additional scattered thunderstorms will pop during the afternoon hours. Some of which could be briefly strong at times. For tonight, scattered evening t-storms will fade but we will need to turn our attention west where another round of thunderstorms will be approaching during the overnight hours. Some gusty winds and very heavy rainfall will be possible with that round.

Going going heavy rain/thunderstorms expected as we begin Wednesday (especially far west) with perhaps some re-development of thunderstorms closer to our area into the afternoon hours. Heavy rainfall the main concern. Scattered storms will erupt on the radar late Wednesday night into early Thursday as another wave of energy moves through our local atmosphere. Lows will be in the muggy 70s.

A cold front looks to spark more strong thunderstorms on Thursday. We have flagged this event as an Alert Day as a day to monitor as we get closer.

