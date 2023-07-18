Contact Troubleshooters
Horse euthanized at Ellis Park during Churchill Downs spring meet

By Jill Lyman and Liz DeSantis
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Steward’s Report from The Kentucky Horse Race Commission shows a horse was euthanized at Ellis Park.

It was during the 8th race on June 24, only a week before the conclusion of the spring meet.

The race would have been during the Churchill Downs spring meet, which took place at Ellis Park. The races had been moved due to a string of horse deaths at Churchill.

The report shows “I’m a Modest Man” finished ninth and was pulling up when he suffered an injury near the 7/8 pole. It shows it was determined it was a “catastrophic” injury to his right foreleg, and he was humanely euthanized.

The horse’s owner Keith Kinman said Modest Man was only three years old and just beginning his racing career.

Kinman called the horse’s “bad step” a “freak accident.”

Kinman reports the horse’s jockey Alice Beckman said Modest Man rode fine in his race.

“He was galloping correctly. He looked fine to me. Alice said he felt fine to her, and on the gallop out, I didn’t see what had happened,” Kinman said.

He said him and Beckman are both “shocked and devastated” about the sudden loss of the animal. Kinman said him and Beckman were with the horse from day one.

“She helped me break the babies on he farm. She was with him from day one,” he said. “He was sick when he was small, and she nursed him back to health.”

Kinman said he thought the horse had a bright future ahead of him before his death. Modest Man had placed first at a race in Presque Isle Downs in Pennsylvania only the month before on May 16th.

I thought he was just starting to develop and become a nice horse,” he said. “I don’t think he was going to be a steak horse or anything like that, but I thought he was going to be a very fine, useful horse that we would have a lot of fun with.”

Ellis Park’s summer meet is underway now until August 27.

