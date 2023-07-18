Contact Troubleshooters
Investigation begins after USPS collection box damaged in Louisville

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation has begun after a United States Postal Service collection box was recently damaged in Louisville.

This happened in the 2200 block of Taylorsville Road in the Highlands-Douglass neighborhood.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said its working with local law enforcement to follow up on leads. Anyone who believes they’re victims of mail theft from this incident can contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 and file a report.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

