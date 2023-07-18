Investigation begins after USPS collection box damaged in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation has begun after a United States Postal Service collection box was recently damaged in Louisville.

This happened in the 2200 block of Taylorsville Road in the Highlands-Douglass neighborhood.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said its working with local law enforcement to follow up on leads. Anyone who believes they’re victims of mail theft from this incident can contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 and file a report.

