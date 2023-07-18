Kentucky, Indiana State Police competing in Best Looking Cruiser Contest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky and Indiana State Police are competing to win the Best Looking Cruiser Contest.

The two agencies are competing against 48 other states through the American Association of State Troopers calendar contest. The winning photo will be on the cover.

Here’s the entry from KSP:

Kentucky State Police - Best Looking Cruiser Contest entry (KSP)

For the 2023 entry, KSP put their current Dodge Charger with blue and white paint next to a 1978 Ford Cruiser. The picture was taken at the Blue Diamond Coal Company in Hazard, Kentucky.

Here’s the entry from ISP:

Indiana State Police - Best Looking Cruiser Contest entry (ISP)

ISP’s 2023 entry shows a cruiser in front of the Indianapolis Speedway.

To take a look at all the entries and vote for your favorite, click or tap here. Voting ends on Monday, July 31 at 8 a.m. The top 13 finishers will earn a spot on the 2024 calendar.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.