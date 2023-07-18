Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky, Indiana State Police competing in Best Looking Cruiser Contest

Kentucky State Police 2023 entry (Top), Indiana State Police 2023 entry (Bottom)
Kentucky State Police 2023 entry (Top), Indiana State Police 2023 entry (Bottom)(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky and Indiana State Police are competing to win the Best Looking Cruiser Contest.

The two agencies are competing against 48 other states through the American Association of State Troopers calendar contest. The winning photo will be on the cover.

Here’s the entry from KSP:

Kentucky State Police - Best Looking Cruiser Contest entry
Kentucky State Police - Best Looking Cruiser Contest entry(KSP)

For the 2023 entry, KSP put their current Dodge Charger with blue and white paint next to a 1978 Ford Cruiser. The picture was taken at the Blue Diamond Coal Company in Hazard, Kentucky.

Here’s the entry from ISP:

Indiana State Police - Best Looking Cruiser Contest entry
Indiana State Police - Best Looking Cruiser Contest entry(ISP)

ISP’s 2023 entry shows a cruiser in front of the Indianapolis Speedway.

To take a look at all the entries and vote for your favorite, click or tap here. Voting ends on Monday, July 31 at 8 a.m. The top 13 finishers will earn a spot on the 2024 calendar.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Two teenagers are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.
Coroner identifies teen brothers killed in Lake Cumberland boating accident
Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR show delayed
The mother of a dirt bike rider seen on video mooning police and flipping them off, has been...
Mooner’s mother charged
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Strong storms tonight could impact concert-goers

Latest News

School is fast approaching and on Monday, the Wounded Warrior Project helped wounded veteran...
Wounded Warrior Project helps families prepare for school
The Second Stride program and Chorleywood Farm joins Horse Country
Group of horse farms, training facilities looking to mimic Bourbon Trail’s success
Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR show delayed
Stage One Theater puts on musical "Spamalot"